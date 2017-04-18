by Morinville News Staff

The government announced Tuesday that their new Energy Efficiency Alberta program would support homeowners and local Alberta contractors through rebates up to $3,500 for insulation, tankless hot water heaters, and windows.

The rebate program begins Apr. 28 for eligible home improvement products, including insulation for attics, basements, and above-grade walls. ENERGY STAR certified tankless hot water heaters, and triple glaze (Low-E, argon) windows are also part of the program.

Homeowners must select from a list of Alberta-based registered contractors on efficiencyalberta.ca to install eligible products to be eligible for the rebates. The contractors will guide homeowners through the application, and the rebates will go directly to the homeowner on the completion of the project.

“Energy efficiency makes life more affordable for Albertans. It also creates good jobs,” said Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks and Minister Responsible for the Climate Change Office, in a release Tuesday. “The Home Improvement Rebate will make a practical difference for Alberta families while supporting local contractors and helping to diversify our economy.”

Alberta contractors who want to be added to the government registry can apply at efficiencyalberta.ca.

In addition to completing a short training course, they must be a legally registered business in Alberta, have current liability insurance and current Workers’ Compensation coverage.

The Energy Efficiency Alberta’s Residential Retail Products Program offers three types of rebates.

Home Improvement Rebates are available on eligible products installed by a certified contractor. Online Rebates can be applied for online for buying qualifying clothes washers, refrigerators, and smart thermostats. Instant Rebates can be received at point-of-sale on eligible products, including LED lights, programmable thermostats, water-saving devices, smart power strips and heavy-duty timers.

