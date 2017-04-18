Donald Boutilier sent us the above photo of a bird caught in flight.

Peter MacArthur sent us this shot of a yellow-headed blackbird.

“Barb and I used to see these guys all the time when we lived in Tofield. This is the first time we’ve seen them here in Morinville.”

Thanks for the shot, Peter.

Cat cafe for volunteer appreciation

The library is partnering with the Morinville Vet Clinic and hosting a pop-up cat café as a unique volunteer appreciation night Apr. 20 in the library program room. The night runs 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and all the pets are up for adoption. Food, games and prizes will also form part of the evening. For more information email info@morinvillelibrary.ca or call 780-939-3292.

Morinville RCMP Welcomes new interim Detachment Commander

Chief Superintendent Jerry Scott, District Commander for Central Alberta District, is pleased to announce that Sergeant Dale Kendall of the Stony Plain Detachment will be taking up an interim position as the Detachment Commander of Morinville Detachment. The Town of Morinville was consulted in the selection of Sergeant Kendall to fill this role.

Sergeant Kendall most recently served as a Watch Commander for Stony Plain. She has experience in both B.C. and Alberta with a background in General Duty, School Liaison, Federal Drug and Organized Crime. Sgt. Kendall will be engaged in the needs and expectations of the detachment and the communities the detachment services.

Sergeant Kendall will focus on promoting and developing strong ties with our RCMP partners and the community at large.

Effective April 18, 2017, you can reach Sergeant Kendall at the Morinville Detachment at 780-939-4550.

Last Chance for a Second Chance

Scott Cook and the Second Chances will play the Morinville Community Cultural Centre Saturday night.

Details can be found below.

Blood Donor Clinic coming up in Morinville

Canadian Blood Services will be back in Morinville Apr. 27 for another Blood Donor Clinic. The clinic, sponsored by the Knights of Columbus and Morinville Lions Club, runs from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Rendez-Vous Centre (9913 – 104 Street ).

Comments

comments