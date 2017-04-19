by Lucie Roy

Town of Morinville Planner Vicki Dodge and Consultant Planner John Buchko attended the Rendez-Vous Coffee Time Tuesday morning to speak with those in attendance.

The Town is working on a planning project called the Mobility Strategy and looking for ways to improve the way people and goods move around Morinville. The study takes on foot, bike and cars on trails, sidewalks, and roads.

The pair asked a few questions about the challenges people face in getting around Morinville and what works well.

The discussion started with the positive things in town, including seniors housing, Community Garden, walking trail, library, parks, playgrounds, festivals and other items.

The topic quickly turned to the need to define Morinville, the town bus, trees on boulevards affecting sewers, lack of motorhome parking at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre (MCCC), lack of parking at the MCCC, and ways to redesign that parking lot and having an alternate exit.

Snow removal was a common thread with comments on snow being piled at the intersections blocking sidewalk access for those with mobility issues. The requirement for more handicap parking with applicable curb design was followed by a summary of the concerns presented.

One of the next steps in the Mobility Study is a public open house. The report is scheduled to be completed in June before the school break.

