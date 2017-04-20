Above: Minister Ceci and Minister Larivee visit with families at the O’Leary Fitness and Leisure Centre in Edmonton

by Morinville News Staff

The government says the Alberta Child Benefit will make life more affordable for 130,000 families caring for 235,000 children in Alberta.

With the Apr. 30 tax filing deadline ahead, the province is urging parents to file their tax returns on time to be eligible for the Alberta Child Benefit and other financial supports.

“In a tough economy, Albertans deserve a government that makes life better,” said Joe Ceci, President of Treasury Board, Minister of Finance, in a release Thursday. “Our government is supporting the well-being of Alberta’s children and families so every Albertan can reach their full potential. I encourage all eligible parents to file a tax return to qualify for the Alberta Child Benefit.”

The Alberta Child Benefit was first announced in November 2015, along with improvements to the Alberta Family Employment Tax Credit (AFETC). It is estimated that about 15,000 additional families, with an estimated 30,000 children, have begun to receive benefits through the AFETC since it was enhanced.

Families must file a 2016 tax return, have resided in Alberta for at least one month, and have at least one child under the age of 18 to qualify.

Danielle Larivee, Minister of Children’s Services, said as a mom herself she knows that every parent wants to offer their kids the best opportunities their community has to offer.

“Being able to run, play and dance are part of a happy, healthy childhood,” she said. “The Alberta Child Benefit will make affording important things like healthy food, day camps, and extracurricular activities a little bit easier for everyday families.”

