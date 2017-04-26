TFO the French television channel in Ontario has been running a Canada-wide YouTuber contest since January.

A team of professionals toured minority francophone communities to teach Grade 9 students the finer points of video production and editing.

École Citadelle in Legal was one of the schools chosen for the project and one of their students, Hannah Hughes, has made it through several rounds of eliminations to the quarter-finals.

She is the only remaining participant from Alberta, competing against seven other amateur francophone YouTubers throughout the country.

The winner, selected in two more rounds, will win $3000 worth of video equipment and editing software.

To support Hannah in her bid to be the next Fliptubeur, please go watch her video and give her a Like (thumbs up) directly ON YouTube.

The video can be viewed and liked at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=45FNOgdk8b8

Votes must be cast by 3:30 p.m. April 27.

Phil Hughes

