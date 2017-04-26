Above: Morinville resident Eva Scrimshaw with Brody O’Donnell.

by Lucie Roy

Morinville News Correspondent

The Sturgeon Proud Awards Night Celebrating Volunteers and Pioneers was held Wednesday night at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.

Morinville resident Eva Scrimshaw was nominated by Sturgeon County Youth Council member Brody O’Donnell for the Building Blocks of the Community Award for serving the youth within the community.

Carol Kaup was one of 29 nominees for the 2016-17 Outstanding Volunteer of the Year Award. Kaup was nominated by the Morinville/Sturgeon Rotary Club.

Kaup has volunteered and held numerous positions at the Rendez-Vous Center, the Curling Club and performed on many occasions with the Morinville Minstrels. Kaup has helped to set up and has acted as a Volunteer Coordinator for the Morinville/Sturgeon Mentorship Program.

Therese Gervais was nominated by Sturgeon Rural Crime Watch for the Lifetime Achievement Award for more than 15 years of loyal and dedicated volunteer service.

Gervais has been a very active member of the SRCW Leadership Team for seven years.

She has also volunteered for the Rendez-Vous Centre and is still currently active in her role as Secretary.

“Not all of her accomplishments can be highlighted as they are too numerous, ” said Emcee Janet Vranas.

The 100-Year Farm Family Award that recognizes farm families for homesteading in Sturgeon County for 100 years or more was presented to the Mills.

Excellence in Agriculture Award had three nominees and the recipient was Kalco Farms.

