submitted by Morinville RCMP
On May 1, 2017 at 3:13 p.m. the Morinville RCMP along with Sturgeon County Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to a call of a head-on collision on Highway 28 at the junction of Township Road 552.
A southbound car on Highway 28 attempted to pass a vehicle when it collided headon with a van travelling north bound. The southbound car then collided with a northbound truck as well.
The driver of the truck was uninjured.
The lone driver of the car was transported to an Edmonton-area hospital by STARS air ambulance and the driver of the van was transported to an Edmonton-area hospital by ground ambulance.
A traffic analyst is on scene assisting.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation.
