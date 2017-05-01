submitted by Morinville RCMP

On May 1, 2017 at 3:13 p.m. the Morinville RCMP along with Sturgeon County Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to a call of a head-on collision on Highway 28 at the junction of Township Road 552.

A southbound car on Highway 28 attempted to pass a vehicle when it collided headon with a van travelling north bound. The southbound car then collided with a northbound truck as well.

The driver of the truck was uninjured.

The lone driver of the car was transported to an Edmonton-area hospital by STARS air ambulance and the driver of the van was transported to an Edmonton-area hospital by ground ambulance.

A traffic analyst is on scene assisting.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

