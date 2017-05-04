by Morinville News Staff

The government is inviting Alberta farmers and ranchers to share their stories, educate, and expand their markets as hosts for Alberta Open Farm Days, taking place Aug. 19 and 20. Deadline for applications is May 31.

“The popularity of Open Farm Days demonstrates the appetite Albertans have for culinary tourism, learning more about rural life and discovering the hidden gems our province has to offer,” said Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism, in a news release Thursday. “I encourage farmers and ranchers to take advantage of this outstanding opportunity to showcase their operations and expand their markets.”

Last year’s Open Farm Days included 92 host farms and 26 culinary events that saw more than 17,800 visits and $134,280 in on-farm sales

Producers and ag-tourism operators can sign up using the online registration form available at the Alberta Open Farm Days website at http://albertafarmdays.com/host-farms-2017.

