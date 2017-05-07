Emergency Preparedness Week kicks off at the Alberta Legislature with Minister of Municipal Affairs and Minister responsible for the Alberta Emergency Management Agency Shaye Anderson and staff. (Left to right) John Evans, Meghan Thomas, Katie McQuestion, Minister Anderson, Rebecca Macklon, and Stefanie Mycko.

by Morinville News Staff

Emergency Preparedness Week runs May 7 to 13 across Canada, and the Government of Alberta is reminding Albertans to plan, prepare and be aware.

The Alberta Emergency Management Agency has launched a new interactive online personal preparedness course in collaboration with Alberta Health Services.

“As we learned last year with the Fort McMurray wildfire, the unthinkable can happen,” said Shaye Anderson, Minister of Municipal Affairs, in a release Friday. “Our government is working hard to prepare for future emergencies, and I encourage all Albertans to prepare a family emergency plan, pack a 72-hour kit and download the Alberta Emergency Alert app.”

Planning for emergencies is key, and Albertans are advised to plan for what their family will do: who they will contact and where they will go during an emergency.

Families should be prepared to take care of themselves for a minimum of 72 hours during a disaster or emergency and can do so be preparing a 72-hour kit.

The Alberta Emergency Alert app is available for download to smartphones. Alerts are issued to assist Albertans by providing critical information about an immediate disaster, where it is occurring and what action you need to take.

