L-R: Toby Rabinowitz, Compass Centre for Sexual Wellness, Minister Stephanie McLean, Mieko Ouchi, artistic director and playwright, Concrete Theatre Society, Mary-Ellen Perley, general manager, Concrete Theatre. – GOA Photo

by Morinville New Staff

The Government of Albert has given Edmonton’s Concrete Theatre Society an $80,000 grant from Status of Women, allowing them to stage a made-in-Alberta play on sexual consent and tour it for 65 performances, reaching up to 22,750 students in large and small communities.

Minister Stephanie McLean announced funding for an original, one-act production called “Consent” to educate students about gender equality and healthy relationships.

“Theatre and story-telling are powerful ways to connect with teens, to learn about positive relationships and become respectful partners,” McLean said in a release Tuesday. “I am proud to partner with Concrete Theatre on this creative approach to preventing sexual violence in Alberta.”

Concrete Theatre will work with the Compass Centre for Sexual Wellness and the Sexual Assault Centre of Edmonton to develop companion materials, including a study guide for teachers.

The guide features writing activities, drama exercises and pre- and post-play discussion questions. It also provides students access to additional web, phone and in-person resources from the partner organizations.

The play will tour schools in February and March 2018, reaching students aged 12 to 18.

