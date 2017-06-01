by Stephen Dafoe

With Festival Days right around the corner June 16 to 18, the Morinville Festival Society are already looking beyond this year’s event by appealing to the public for more members.

Festival Society President Korien Sampson said the board currently has seven members, but they would like to add more members.

“Many hands make light work so we really would appreciate three or four more coming on to join us,” Sampson said.

Currently, the Festival Society meets once a month on Mondays. That ramps up to once a week six weeks away from putting on the annual festival.

Sampson sees the ideal member as someone with a love of community who wants to help plan Morinville’s main festival each year.

“We do it for the community, so we’d really love to have the community to help figure out the best direction to bring this festival,” she said.

Those interested in joining can find out more by emailing MorinvilleFestivalInfo@gmail.com.

