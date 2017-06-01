On May 28, 2017, Maurice Marcel Charbonneau of Morinville, AB passed away at the age of 56 years.

Maurice is survived by his loving wife, Sheila; three sons, Ryan, Micheal and Kirk; one sister, Yvette Renauld; one brother, Roger (Pat) Charbonneau; sister-in-law, Evelyn Charbonneau; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Predeceased by parents, Phillippe and Germaine; and brother, Marcel.

Thank you for all of the care, love and support that our dad and family received from the staff, doctors, friends and family during his final months.

Memorial Mass Friday, June 9 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Helen’s Roman Catholic Church, St. Lina, AB with Reverend Father Aureus Manjares officiating with inurnment in the Church Cemetery. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of other tributes, donations may be made to Santa’s Anonymous c/o 630 CHED Santas Anonymous and Edmonton Motorcycle Toy Run, 5204 – 84 Street, Edmonton, AB T6E 5N8.

Photos, memories and condolences may be shared through www.parkmemorial.com.

Park Memorial

Edmonton 780-426-0050

Family Owned Funeral Home,

Crematorium, Reception Centre

Comments

comments