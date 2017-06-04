submitted photos

École Notre Dame Celebrated Canada’s 150th Birthday on Thursday, June 1 with a full day of activities.

The opening Ceremony took place at 8:30 and was followed by Running Thunder Dancers Class Presentations – 9:10. A Staff Cultural Lunch was held in the morning and the school assembled to make a maple leaf with students. The day wrapped up with a Closing Ceremony at 2 p.m.

“It was an absolutely amazing day of celebration and cultural awareness,” said Lisa Kleparchuk, Notre Dame

Vice Principal. “Running Thunder Dancers Presentation, laughter, education, awareness and most of all hope that we all matter and that healing is possible through song and dance.”

All students were dressed in red & white.

List of Presenters:

Dale Gadwa Jr- Grass Dancer

Nadia Paul – Jingle Dress Dancer

Darrell Bretton Jr- Mens Fancy Dancer

Lakota Tootoosis- Hoop Dancer

Phillip Campiou- Elder /Tee-pee Maker

Adrian LaChance- Drum Keeper/Storyteller- knowledge keeper

– Melissa DePape Photo.

Comments

comments