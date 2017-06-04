submitted photos
École Notre Dame Celebrated Canada’s 150th Birthday on Thursday, June 1 with a full day of activities.
The opening Ceremony took place at 8:30 and was followed by Running Thunder Dancers Class Presentations – 9:10. A Staff Cultural Lunch was held in the morning and the school assembled to make a maple leaf with students. The day wrapped up with a Closing Ceremony at 2 p.m.
“It was an absolutely amazing day of celebration and cultural awareness,” said Lisa Kleparchuk, Notre Dame
Vice Principal. “Running Thunder Dancers Presentation, laughter, education, awareness and most of all hope that we all matter and that healing is possible through song and dance.”
All students were dressed in red & white.
List of Presenters:
Dale Gadwa Jr- Grass Dancer
Nadia Paul – Jingle Dress Dancer
Darrell Bretton Jr- Mens Fancy Dancer
Lakota Tootoosis- Hoop Dancer
Phillip Campiou- Elder /Tee-pee Maker
Adrian LaChance- Drum Keeper/Storyteller- knowledge keeper
– Melissa DePape Photo.