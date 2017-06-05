On June 1st, 2017 with his family by his side, Kenneth Leo Paul St. Denis of Morinville, Alberta passed away at the age of 58 years.

Ken is survived by his wife, Stacey; his dachshund Pepsi, Children; Maurice (Melissa) St. Denis, Corinne (Danny) Chan, Mike (Stephanie) St. Denis; Grandchildren; Brandon, Everett, Alya and Emerson; four brothers, three sisters, and many extended family members.

Predeceased by parents Girard and Lorraine St. Denis.

Ken was a generous neighbour, friend and community member; a favourite tire man to many who knew him. His kind-heartedness and love of animals will be remembered. To honour Ken’s life, we invite friends, family and community members to attend a memorial mass on June 9th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Jean Baptiste Parish (10020-100Ave) in Morinville. Following the service there will be a lunch and opportunity to share memories at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre from 11:45 – 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of tributes, a scholarship fund in Ken’s name will be established at our local high school. Donations can be made out to Morinville Community High School (9506-100 Avenue, Morinville, AB T8R 1P6).

We would like to thank the Unit 29 staff at the Sturgeon Community Hospital for the special care and compassion given to Ken and his family during his stay in ICU.

