by Lucie Roy

The sidewalks at the Sturgeon Public School Divison were marked in preparation for the celebration of Pride Week from June 12 to the 16th.

On Wednesday posters were on the walls around the Morinville Public School.

On Monday MPS will be supplied multicolored pride pancakes from the PFA.

On Tuesday MPS students will be tracing their hands in various colors of the rainbow and writing a pride statement of what makes them proud.

Wednesday it’s the Rainbow/Dragon Colour day, Thursday they create a flag and on Friday MPS students will be walking a loop in Morinville waving their flags and showing their pride in MPS and their many achievements.

They will also unveil their first Buddy Bench, which will be placed on the playground for students who are looking for someone to play with at recess or just need a buddy to talk to.

Schools will be participating in various activities throughout the week highlighting pride in ourselves, pride in diversity, pride in education, and pride in our community.

The poster in school has the word life for the colour red, healing for the color orange, yellow for sunlight, black for nature, blue for serenity and spirit is burgundy.

