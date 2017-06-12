by Morinville News Staff

RCMP are reminding motorists that warmer temperatures increase the mix of vehicles on provincial roads.

Police continue to be concerned with the number of commercial and passenger vehicles collisions with 38 killed and 556 injured in collisions involving tractor-trailers in Alberta in 2015.

They are reminding motorists that everyone has a part to play in ensuring safety for all.

“Sharing the road with other vehicles, no matter the type, is essential to keeping our roads safe,” said Steve Daley, Acting Officer-in-Charge, Alberta RCMP Traffic Services. “Drivers of passenger cars and tractor-truck drivers have to be mindful of one another. This means, staying out of a truck’s blind spots, signaling well in advance, leaving ample room between your vehicle and the one in front of you, and exercising patience behind the wheel.”

Police offer the following safety road tips for summer drivers”

For drivers of passenger cars

Stay out of blind spots! Passenger cars should stay far enough behind big trucks so that you can see both side mirrors on the truck. If you can’t see the truck driver, he can’t see you either!

Never cut in front of commercial vehicles.

Allow yourself extra time to pass a big rig.

Signal well in advance when planning to turn or change lanes.

If you are driving beside a truck, watch for turn signals as trucks require a wide turning radius.

Maintain an increased following distance between you and the vehicle in front of you when a large truck is behind you. Because trucks have longer stopping distances this may allow you enough time to stop in an emergency without being rear-ended by the truck.

For drivers of commercial vehicles

Pull over when feeling tired – it could save your life or someone else’s.

Fatigue can play a role in large vehicle collisions. Truck drivers were more likely than all drivers in casualty collisions to be fatigued or asleep at the time of the crash than drivers of other vehicles.

Signal well in advance when planning to turn or change lanes to give other drivers time to react accordingly.

Be alert to the actions of oncoming drivers and other drivers at intersections.

Complete proper pre and post-trip inspections to ensure your vehicle is in good operating condition.

Ensure your vehicle is within the allowed weight limit to prevent damage to the infrastructure.

