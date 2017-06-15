by Morinville News Staff

Following up on efforts made by Public Works during Public Works Week (May 21-27), the Town of Morinville is continuing its Waste Diversion Plan by transitioning to compostable plates, cutlery, cups and napkins over the next while.

These compostable items further the Town’s zero waste goal by having all events hosted by or in partnership with the Town use compostable items and work towards zero waste.

“We are very excited about this initiative,” said Mayor Lisa Holmes in a media release Thursday. “Waste reduction is extremely important, and we are proud to be taking necessary steps to do our part to reduce our environmental footprint and act as responsible stewards of our community.”

During the Annual Council Pancake this weekend, compostable products will be used. This includes plates, cutlery, cups and napkins.

The Town is asking visitors to discard of food scraps and place these products directly into the organics bins that will be available.

The Town plans to repeat the initiative at other events, including the June 28 Construction Kick-Off Party, Oktoberfest, and the French Heritage Celebration. They are hoping to encourage Morinville Community Cultural Centre caterers to do the same.

