by Stephen Dafoe

Morinvillians have a couple of weeks to nominate their neighbour or themselves for the 10th Annual Best Garden Competition.

Although judging will take place Wednesday, July 26, the nomination deadline is July 21.

Each year, local judges travel around town peeking into front and back yards to see just what neighbours are looking at when they peek over the fence.

This year’s judging will include curb appeal, outdoor

living area, perennial garden, balcony & unique containers, and

best local business.

1st prize is a $75 Home Hardware gift card and bragging rights.

Deadline for nominations is 4:30 p.m. on July 21.

Nominations can be made by phone at 780.939.7832 or by email to kathleen.ducharme@morinville.ca. Nomination forms and full rules can be downloaded at http://morinville.ca/what-s-on/events-calendar/icalrepeat.detail/2017/07/26/1081/-/best-garden-competition?filter_reset=1.

