Lucie Roy Photos

Above: Brian Hutchings, Sheila Scharmann, Kristine McDonnell and Lisa Cooke were happy to chat and provide lunch Saturday.

Sturgeon Victim Services (SVS) served up free hot dogs and pop at Morinville Sobeys as a

kick-off for their community celebrations.

In honour of their 25th Anniversary, Sturgeon Victim Services wants to thank all of their service communities for their continued support.

In addition to enjoying free food, grocery shoppers had a chance to chat with the volunteers about the program and services, pick up free brochures and info, and inquire about volunteering.

