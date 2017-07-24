by Stephen Dafoe

When the Morinville Community High School Class of 1997 walked across the stage to accept their diplomas in June of that year, I’ll Be Missing You by Puff Daddy was on the Billboard Top 100 charts, and Barbie Girl was something you either danced to or were annoyed by.

Twenty years later, MCHS Class of 1997 graduates Kathy Santrock and Holly Hayes are planning a 20-year High Schol Reunion.

They are calling on all Class of ’97 grads to join them Sept. 30th for the reunion in Morinville. The event takes place at 6 p.m.

“We thought that being a part of the community still, that it would be fun to reconnect with everyone,” Santrock told Morinville News. “We will be having Green Bean cater a lovely meal as we reconnect and reunite at the Rendez-Vous Club in Morinville.”

Santrock said she and Hayes know of some classmates that are planning on coming from B.C.

“Hopefully we will have as many classmates as possible attend,” Santrock said.

Tickets are $40 each, and the event is open to Class of ’97 graduates and their loved ones. Any proceeds from this event will be donated to MADD, the Cross Cancer Institute, and the Diabetes Association in honour of graduates who have passed away.

There will be a cash bar as well as a DJ, a 50/50 draw and door prizes.

Those wishing to attend can purchase tickets by sending an e-transfer to 20yearMCHSreunion@gmail.com before Aug. 5.

