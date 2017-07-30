The Morinville News will be closed for summer company shut down from July 31 to Aug. 7, inclusive.

We will resume regular operations after the August long weekend.

Our next print edition will be in your mailbox Aug. 2, and we have a limited number of news stories lined up for our online readers for this week.

On our return, we will be working on our Aug. 16 print edition, the second to feature our wrap around Shop in Morinville flyer.

Wishing all of our readers and advertisers a great week and a safe and enjoyable August long weekend.

All emails and calls will be returned on our return Aug. 8.

Stephen Dafoe

Publisher, The Morinville News

