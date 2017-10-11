Community Standards Bylaw open house sees few attendees

by Lucie Roy

Morinville News Correspondent

Fewer than 15 residents attended a presentation on the proposed changes to the Community Standards Bylaw at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre Tuesday night.

Proposed Changes to the Community Standards Bylaw

Town of Morinville CAO Andrew Isbister, Community Policing Officer Sgt. William Norton, and Director of Community & Protective Services David Schaefer were in attendance to answer any questions from the participants.

Recreational Vehicles

Some of the highlighted proposed changes include the parking of Recreational Vehicles (RV) on private property. These changes include the removal of time of year restriction as well as the addition of the over-all parking allocation a RV unit will be allowed to take up on a property. The parking of a RV in a front yard or corner site, the required minimum side yard abutting the roadway shall not exceed more than 50 per cent of the approved off-street parking area.

Residents would be able to park year round in the rear or the side of the yard with no rear lane on an approved hard surface. A maintained gravel or rock pad that has been screened with a 1.5 m visually impervious fence would be required.

A trailer could be parked 1 metre from the sidewalk but not overlapping the sidewalk. It should be enclosed with a visually impervious fence and not enclosed on gravel.

The proposed definition of a RV would compose of a vehicle, trailer, watercraft, off-road vehicle that is utilized for recreational or work purposes.

Property & Boulevards

Changes are also proposed with regard to landscaping requirements and items affecting the condition of the property. Any person shall maintain the boulevard adjacent to their property they own or occupy.

This includes the grass kept below 15 centimetres, removing accumulated fallen leaves or other debris, utilizing approved landscaping materials only and prohibited from removing or pruning of the trees without prior approval from the Town.

For dangers and unsightly property, the CAO or their designated officer may take whatever actions or measures are necessary to eliminate any danger to the public or deal with unsightly conditions of a property in accordance to the powers and authority provided to the Town through the Municipal Government Act.

The first reading of the Proposed changes to the Community Standards Bylaw 13 2017 was presented Aug. 29 with Tuesday’s open house to discuss the changes with residents proposed prior to a second reading of the bylaw when the next Council meets.