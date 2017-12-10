Morinville RCMP looking for catalytic converter owners

submitted by Morinville RCMP

On December 8th, 2017 seven large catalytic converters were turned into the Morinville RCMP detachment. They were found in a ditch near township road 562 and range road 251 in Sturgeon County.

If you are missing these items please contact the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520. If the owner(s) can identify the items the Morinville RCMP would like to return them to the rightful owner.

There is a good possibility these items were initially stolen and later dumped.

The public is encouraged to call in suspicious activity wherever it may occur.

If you have any information on this crime, please contact the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520. If you want to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward.