Morinville Sports Shorts

Above: The Alberta Winter Games Female Regional Selection Camps took place Dec. 8-10.

For those living north of Red Deer the camp was at the Ray MacDonald Sports Center. Those living South of Red Deer it was at the Innisfail Twin Arena.

The Alberta Winter Games Selection Camp was for girls in the Bantam H group born 2003-2004.

It was confirmed at least one person from Morinville registered for the 2018 North Selection Camp.

Each zone selects three teams with six teams moving forward to the Alberta Winter Games in Fort McMurray from Feb. 16-19.

The camp is the first step of Hockey Alberta’s development plan, which leads to the National Women’s Under 18 Championship.

Skills practice included passing warm-up butterfly, D man mobility warm-up, one vs one Gap Control, reading the play, one vs one. two vs two continuous, and other skills.

Results for those selected will be available online this week on the Alberta Winter Games site.

Morinville Kings

The Morinville Senior AA Kings took down the Daysland Northstars Saturday night at home with a 3-1 victory.

Saturday’s win brings the Kings to a 6-3-0 record and second place in the league, one point behind and one game ahead of Eckville.

The Kings play Whitecourt Saturday night at home at 8:30 p.m.

Morinville Jets

The Jets had a three-gam and three-win week this past week with two road games and a Sunday night home ice affair with the North Edmonton Red Wings.

The Jets began the week with a 6-4 win over the Edmonton Mustangs and followed it with a 4-1 win over the Leduc Riggers. Sunday night gave the Jets their third consecutive win of the week with a 3-2 victory over the North Edmonton Red Wings, a game from which the Jets moved past a 2-1 deficit at the end of the first.

The hat-trick of wins brings the Jets to a 16-7-1 record and second place in the West Division, five points behind the Beverly Warriors. The Jets winning streak now extends to four games.

Heading into the weekend, the Jets had two players in the top 25 scoring leaders: Brett Dubuc in fourth slot with 49 points and Lee Gaudry in 20th with 33 points.