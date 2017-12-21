Community Christmas Celebration concludes 39th year of singing in the season

Above: The church pews were filled from top to bottom- pews on the left were for the MCHS Band members who were performing at time of photo.

by Lucie Roy

The 39th Annual Morinville Community Christmas Celebration, An Interdenominational Musical Jubilee was held at the St. Jean Baptiste Catholic Church on Thursday night.

The Emcee for the event was Ron Cust, along with Readings by Andrew Racyzinski, Sturgeon County Mayor Alanna Hnatiw, Morinville Mayor Barry Turner and Sandee Blackburn, and the Opening Prayer by Father Michael.

Performances included the Morinville Community High School Band, Morinville Minstrels, Ecole Notre Dame School Choir, Krista Mulbery singing O Holy Night, Morinville Christian School in partnership with the Father’s House Church, St. Jean Baptiste French Choir, and The Bulger Family.

The evening included the Candlelight Procession to the song Silent Night performed by Brian Grant with Philip Lavallee on the organ.

Morinville Community High School Band.

Brian Grant sang Silent Night with Philip Lavallee on the organ for the Candlelight Procession.

Emcee Ron Cust.

Father Michael with the opening and closing prayer.

1st reading by Andrew Racyzinski.

Morinville Minstrels.

Our King is Born Today by Morinville Christian School, in partnership with the Father’s House Church.

Bulger family.