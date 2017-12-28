Business Optimism remains sluggish; small businesses plan to increase wages in early 2018, CFIB

Dec 28, 2017 admin Business, National News 1

by Morinville News Staff

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) says business confidence remains muted across much of the country headed into the new year.

The CFIB’s latest Business Barometer survey, released Thursday, indicates small business optimism crept up in December to 59.7 (out of 100), something the organization says is well below its 12-month peak in May of 66.0. CFIB says an index level of 65 to 70 is typical when the economy is growing at its potential.

Alberta registered 60.1 in December.

“Despite a growing economy, the concern over rising wages and taxes have many small businesses nervous about what the first few months of 2018 holds for them,” said Ted Mallett, Vice-President and Chief Economist at CFIB.

The survey shows retail and hospitality sectors are most pessimistic heading into 2018 with business owners in the retail sector at 53.7 and hospitality at 44.5. Both industries saw big declines in December, according to the survey, despite holiday shopping and dining.

But it is not all gloom. The financial services, insurance and real estate sector saw the largest increase with a 6.1 per cent boost in December.

The survey also shows a big jump in short-term wage expectations: over the next three months, small businesses plan to increase wages by 2.7 per cent, a figure CFIB says is the highest reading recorded since their survey was initiated in 2009.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7186 Articles

The Morinville News is an online daily and bi-weekly print publication serving Morinville and surrounding area. Our print publication is distributed on the first, third and fifth Wednesday. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews

Website

Related Articles

Business

CFIB launches petition to stop minimum wage increase

Jul 15, 2015 admin Business, Local News, Morinville 0

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) has launched an online petition to stop the minimum wage hike recently passed by Alberta’s NDP government. The petition looks to capture Alberta independent business owners’ reaction to the government’s plan to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2018. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Local News

Morinville middle of the pack of province’s overspenders, CFIB say

Sep 27, 2015 admin Local News, Morinville 0

Not the best and not the worst, Morinville is in the middle of the pack in Canadian Federation of independent Business rankings of what it terms municipal overspending.

However, Morinville was ranked substantially worse than several neighbouring municipalities in the federation’s recently released Alberta Municipal Spending, 2015 report. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

1 Trackback / Pingback

  1. Quebec small business confidence is the highest in the country: survey | Certified MBEs, DBEs, WBEs | Minority Commerce Weekly

Leave a Reply