Morinville Sports Shorts

compiled by Morinville News Staff

Jr. Boys and Girls play at home this week

The MCHS Boys and Girls play Barrhead on Wednesday at the school. The Boys take to the court for a 5 p.m. game, and the Girls take on Barrhead at 6 p.m.

Morinville Jets

The Jets had a two-game week last week with a Wednesday night home game and Sunday afternoon road trip.

Tuesday’s home game saw the Jets fall 3-0 to the Edmonton Mustangs, and Sunday’s road game gave the Jets the same result, a 3-0 loss tot he Wetaskiwin Icemen.

The back-to-back losses bring the Jets to an 18-9-2 record and second place in the West Division, tied in points with the one-game-ahead North Edmonton Red Wings, and five points ahead of fourth-placed St. Albert.

The Jets play the Warriors on the road Wednesday and the Royals at home Sunday night at 7:15 p.m.

Morinville Kings

In their last home game before playoffs Saturday night, the Morinville Senior AA Kings fell 6-4 to the Eckville Eagles.

With one game left in the regular season, the Kings sit in fourth place with a 7-4-0 record.

The Morinville Kings final game of the regular season is in Bonnyville Jan. 13.

Jr. A could be coming to town

The Western States Hockey League (WSHL) are currently looking to establish Junior A Hockey Teams in BC, Alberta and Saskatchewan through the Western Provinces Hockey Association (WPHA) – the WSHL’s newly-minted Canadian Division.

The hope is to move “full steam ahead” to get six to 8 teams established in the region for the inaugural 2018-2019 season.

The WSHL, who were established in 1993 and operate in 13 states, formally announced its league expansion into the Canadian market in Las Vegas Dec. 20,

The WPHA, through a new partnership with Canadian professionals and hockey enthusiasts, is currently in discussions with interested municipalities to establish 6-8 teams for its inaugural season.

“The WPHA is currently in early discussions to establish a Junior A Hockey team in Morinville,” said Derek Prue, WPHA’s international expansion.

Morinville News will have more on this story as it develops.