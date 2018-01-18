4 the Love of the Game Novice tournament on this weekend

Above: St. Albert and the Sturgeon Hockey Club Mustangs were two of the teams to hit the ice last year during the tournament’s 20th anniversary.

by Stephen Dafoe

Twenty-nine years after Novice hockey player Dennis Blair Borduzak passed away, his memory is kept alive through a memorial tournament now in its 21tst year. The annual 4 the Love of the Game Tournament skates off in Morinville and Legal Thursday afternoon, bringing together 18 teams for a full weekend of hockey action.

Teams from as far away as Grand Prairie and Battle River are taking to the ice to pay homage to the game and the young man who loved it so.

The tournament includes five Sturgeon Hockey Club teams (Mustangs 1-5), three teams from St. Albert (Ninjas, Thunder, and Darkness) as well as the CNN Spurs, Westlock Warriors, Onoway Eagles, Fort Sask Rangers, CR Knights, Mayerthorpe Mustangs, Edson Sabres, St. Paul Canadiens, Grande Prairie Medix, and the Battle River Knights.

Borduzak passed away following his Novice year of hockey in 1989. The name of the tournament pays homage to the late hockey player’s number 4 jersey, which was retired in Legal in 2004.

This weekend’s tournament includes a total of 37 games. Each team will play three round-robin games plus a final game.

The weekend event will include a 50/50 draw and other activities.

The weekend schedule for both arenas can be downloaded here.