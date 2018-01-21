Province says liquor sector creating jobs and diversifying economy

Above: Premier Notley and CEO Manjit Minhas tour Minhas Micro Brewery in Calgary.

by Morinville News Staff

The Government of Alberta says reducing markup and creating grant programs is helping businesses grow and thrive in the province’s liquor industry.

The Alberta Small Brewers Development Program has provided eligible small brewers with grant funding since launching in August of 2016. The province says the grants have given recipients the flexibility to invest in their businesses, increase production capacity, launch new products, reach new markets, make important capital improvements and create jobs.

The program has assisted 780 jobs in the small brewing industry and added 513 new beer products made in Alberta.

Recently, the government cut it’s markup from $13.67 per litre to $2.46 per litre for Alberta spirit manufacturers who sell from the production facility. This allows entrepreneurs to hire staff, add production or product lines and re-invest in their businesses.

Premier Rachel Notley toured Minhas Micro Brewery in Calgary on Thursday to see the impact of the grant program first-hand. Minhas have announced plans for a new distilling facility in Calgary.

“We’re working with entrepreneurs to create jobs. Brewing in Alberta is thriving, with more breweries and distilleries opening their doors or growing their businesses,” the premier said. “I’m thrilled Minhas has not only expanded their Alberta beer production but is also opening a brand new distilling facility in Calgary. This will create more good jobs for Albertans and support our incredible farmers.”

The number of small brewers in the province grew from 45 to almost 60 n the first year of the program. The government says it marked the single largest year-over-year increase in Alberta’s history.