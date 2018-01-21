The Week in Photos

Cards and quilting were a couple of the activities at the Rendez-Vous last week.

– Lucie Roy Photos

Students from Morinville Public School had the opportunity to visit the library to learn about the past and take part in some interactive activities last week.

– Lucie Roy Photos

Grade 8s from Morinville Public learning about First Nations and reconciliation through the Walk With Me exhibit at the library. The exhibit is on until Jan. 31.

– Stephen Dafoe Photo


Iris Duchscher is the Morinville Art Club featured artist at the Museum. Her works, including fabric art, will be on display at the museum January and February.

– Submitted Photos

Chuch on the move

Don Boutilier sent us these shots of the Father’s House’s new church getting ready for the move to their new location west of Morinville.

