Coming Up Around Morinville

There are a number of activities coming up around town over the coming days, weeks and months in and around Morinville.

Here is what you need to know about some of them.

Click the ad to download PDF

Thursday Jan. 25 to Saturday, Jan. 28



PLEASE NOTE: REGISTRATION DEADLINE IS JAN. 22

Tuesday Jan. 30

Thursday, February 1, 2018

Saturday, February 3, 2018

LIVE at the CCC: Marquee Pianos Cabaret

Saturday, February 3, 2018 – Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Morinville Community Cultural Centre

Tickets: Adult $38 | Senior $35

This is a high-octane, all-request dueling throwdown! From epic sing-alongs to Top 40 dance floor favourites, this show is all about having a good time with the audience calling the

shots. Featuring 4 sets of great music, this special late night cabaret will keep the party going. Includes midnight dessert & appetizers.

Saturday, February 10, 2018 – BOOK LAUNCH

Join the Morinville Community Library on Feb 10 at 2 p.m. for the launch of Vacant Morality: Poems of the Past by Christopher Raine. Enjoy a live reading and book signing with the author.

Refreshments available.

Vacant Morality is about having a hard and honest look at ourselves; our shortcomings, our failures, our regrets and the way these things shape our reality. In many ways, it is a comment on our lives and our experiences as individuals trying to navigate through life, love, and spirituality.

For more information visit www.rainereflections.com

Wednesday, February 14, 2018

Winter Walk Day

Wednesday, February 14, 2018 – Time: 12:15 p.m.

Location: Morinville Community Cultural Centre

Join us for a half hour Winter Walk, or enjoy a walk on your

break and post on Town of Morinville social media.

Sunday, February 18

Sunday, February 18

Sunday, February 18 & Monday, Feb. 19, 2018

Snowman Festival



Monday, Feb. 19, 2018

Saturday, March 10