Alberta Party meet and greet coming up in St. Albert

by Morinville News Staff

The Alberta Party St. Albert Constituency Association is hosting a leadership candidate meet and greet Feb. 6 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the St. Albert Curling Rink.

Alberta Party leadership candidates Rick Fraser, Kara Levis, and Stephen Mandel will all be in attendance.

“All are welcome and it is not necessary to be a member of the Alberta Party to attend,” said Neil Korotash, St. Albert Constituency Association President. “Each candidate will be speaking, and there will be an opportunity to submit written questions to each of them if you arrive prior to 7:30 p.m. The St. Albert Constituency of the Alberta Party has been re-registered with Elections Alberta and is excited to be working toward running successful candidates in the next provincial election in the ridings of St. Albert and Morinville – St. Albert. ”

The two constituencies encompass the municipalities of St. Albert, Morinville, Legal, Bon Accord, Gibbons, Redwater and a large part of Sturgeon County.

For more information contact Neil Korotash, at neil.korotash@albertaparty.ca or 780-990-8357.

