Food for Thought Column: Try dairy-free, vegan muffins that everyone will love

(NC) These mouth-watering muffins made with shredded coconut and banana are just what you need to perk up your taste buds in the morning.

“Dairy-free coconut milk kefir lends that slight tanginess you’d normally get from buttermilk, along with a delicious coconut flavour. You’d never know these tender muffins were vegan!” says Michelle Pennock, executive chef for President’s Choice. “For the best texture, stir the batter just until the flour is no longer visible — overmixing crushes air bubbles, which results in dense muffins.”

Vegan Coconut Kefir Banana Muffins

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Makes: 12 muffins

Ingredients:

2 cups (500 mL) all-purpose flour

1 cup (250 mL) granulated sugar

1 cup (250 mL) unsweetened shredded coconut

2 tsp (10 mL) baking soda

1 tsp (5 mL) baking powder

1/2 tsp (2 mL) salt

2 ripe bananas, mashed

1-1/2 cups (375 mL) PC dairy-free kefir probiotic fermented coconut milk

1/4 cup (50 mL) cold-pressed liquid coconut oil

1 tsp (5 mL) vanilla extract

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F (180°C). Mist 12-count muffin tin with cooking spray. Set aside.

2. Whisk together flour, sugar, coconut, baking soda, baking powder and salt in large bowl. Set aside.

3. Whisk together bananas, kefir, coconut oil and vanilla in separate large bowl. Add to flour mixture; stir just until no white streaks remain.

4. Divide among the wells of prepared muffin tin. Bake until tops are golden and toothpick inserted in centres comes out clean; about 30 minutes. Let cool in muffin tin for 15 minutes.

Chef’s tip: To freeze muffins, let them cool completely on a rack, then transfer to an airtight container or resealable freezer bag and freeze for up to one month. For extra protection against freezer burn, you can wrap the muffins individually in plastic wrap or foil before placing in the container or bag. Thaw muffins in the fridge overnight or microwave straight from frozen until warmed through; about 20 to 30 seconds.

Nutritional information per muffin: Calories 212; total fat 7 g; saturated fat 6 g;, sodium 361 mg; carbohydrates 35 g; fibre 2 g; sugars 18 g; protein 2 g.