Morinville Dairy Queen helping Jessica Martel Foundation

by Stephen Dafoe

Dairy Queen Morinville is hoping to see a lot of people lined up to buy Blizzards on Mar. 1, a day they have marked to help the Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation.

The local restaurant will donate all proceeds from Blizzard sales to the charitable group who work with victims of Domestic Violence.

“When we heard the story of what happened to Jessica, we immediately felt the urge to help,” said franchise co-owner Michelle Cardinal “As parents of two daughters ourselves and hearing Lynne’s story and the way that is touched not only our staff, but the entire Morinville community, we knew that we had to help in any way we could.”

Cardinal said once the store got involved and learned more about the great work of the foundation, it just felt right to step up and do more. “The vision of the Foundation that domestic violence will not be tolerated in our community and the communities surrounding ours, and that we all must work together to bring safety to vulnerable individuals and families is extremely compelling and one that we feel passionate about,” Cardinal said.

Jessica Martel spokesperson Kristopher Porlier said JMMF are extremely grateful to be the recipients of the event. “We think that it speaks wonders of DQ Morinville’s Commitment to our Foundation and the wellness of the Community as a whole,” he said.

“The owners have been steadfast in their support to our Foundation and our cause and we are forever grateful that they share our vision of support to those who have experienced domestic violence.”

Cardinal said the event was a natural one as DQ is founded on community.

“We often talk about how their customers feel a sense of ownership to their local DQ. We, as proprietors of the Morinville DQ, feel like we have a responsibility to support causes in a community that supports us so well,” she said. “On top of this, our team of staff members really rally behind events that keep us involved and that has a tremendously positive effect on our culture.”

The store is hoping people will come out to not only give back to the community but to get something for it as well.

“We don’t believe there is a better treat than a DQ Blizzard Treat- except when the proceeds of that Blizzard go to helping such a worthy cause as the JMMF and all their initiatives,” Cardinal said.

Customers who round up their bill to a higher dollar amount will have that donated to the cause as well.