Servus and Town inviting public to sing along to Grease

Feb 27, 2018 admin Arts & Culture, Business, Local News, Morinville 0

Above: MCHS’s recent performance of Grease. – file photo

by Morinville News Staff

Servus Credit Union and the Town of Morinville are partnering to present Sing-A-Long Grease at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre Mar. 11. The event will include a screening of the 1978 film starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John complete with on-screen lyrics as well as what organizers are calling other interactive fun.

Admission to the event is by donation to the Morinville Food Bank. Non-perishable food items and cash will be accepted, and the Friends of the Morinville Library will be on hand to run a concession.

Morinville resident Theron Hogg will emcee the event, teaching attendees how to hand-jive, deploy the contents of magic moments fun bags, and heckle in all the right places. Organizers are encouraging costumes but say singing is mandatory.

“We’re really excited to be supporting such a great family event,” said Kym Moore, branch manager of Servus Credit Union’s Morinville location. “The Sing-A-Long movie concept is such a unique way to get to know our neighbours and we look forward to seeing everyone.”

Events & Culture Coordinator Ryan Telfer said sing-a-long performances have been successful across the region.

“When Servus Credit Union approached us about partnering with a unique event, this one was the first that came to mind and the Servus team was right on board. It also gives us another great opportunity to support the local food bank.”

Doors open at 2 p.m. with the movie and sing-along starting at 3 p.m.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7434 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

No Picture
Morinville Sports

Morinville Road Runners off to provincials

Jan 30, 2011 admin Morinville Sports, Schools and youth 0

By Morinvillenews.com Staff

Morinville – After five years of rumbling up and down the court throughout the Edmonton area, the Morinville Road Runners will be sending a team to provincials. The 11 bantam aged girls (11-12 years old) have qualified for provincials to be hosted in Calgary Mar. 18-19. The girls are currently the top- rated team in the Edmonton area with … […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Local News

45-gallon drum of can tabs is largest donation in 65 years

Aug 19, 2014 admin Local News, Morinville, People, Sturgeon County 0

by Lucie Roy

For years Lions Club members have been collecting can tabs and other aluminum items to be sent to the Devon Lions Club, from where they are sold in bulk. The funds received are placed in a wheelchair account to be used to purchase a manual or powered wheelchair for an individual in need nominated by one of the participating Lions Clubs. On Aug. 17, the Morinville Lions Club received their largest donation in 65 years; a 45-gallon drum filled to the top with the aluminum pull-tabs… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Local News

Public forum on public education provides answers

May 5, 2011 admin Local News 22

By Stephen Dafoe

Morinville – On the day Greater St. Albert Catholic Regional Division released their survey to gauge interest in non-faith-based education in Morinville, parents, residents and several people from outside the community filed into the Morinville Seniors’ Rendez-Vous Centre to hear a number of speakers talk about public education, what it is and how it can be achieved… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*