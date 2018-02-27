Servus and Town inviting public to sing along to Grease

Above: MCHS’s recent performance of Grease. – file photo

by Morinville News Staff

Servus Credit Union and the Town of Morinville are partnering to present Sing-A-Long Grease at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre Mar. 11. The event will include a screening of the 1978 film starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John complete with on-screen lyrics as well as what organizers are calling other interactive fun.

Admission to the event is by donation to the Morinville Food Bank. Non-perishable food items and cash will be accepted, and the Friends of the Morinville Library will be on hand to run a concession.

Morinville resident Theron Hogg will emcee the event, teaching attendees how to hand-jive, deploy the contents of magic moments fun bags, and heckle in all the right places. Organizers are encouraging costumes but say singing is mandatory.

“We’re really excited to be supporting such a great family event,” said Kym Moore, branch manager of Servus Credit Union’s Morinville location. “The Sing-A-Long movie concept is such a unique way to get to know our neighbours and we look forward to seeing everyone.”

Events & Culture Coordinator Ryan Telfer said sing-a-long performances have been successful across the region.

“When Servus Credit Union approached us about partnering with a unique event, this one was the first that came to mind and the Servus team was right on board. It also gives us another great opportunity to support the local food bank.”

Doors open at 2 p.m. with the movie and sing-along starting at 3 p.m.