RCMP welcome provincial funding to help address rural crime

by Morinville News Staff

The Government of Alberta announced Friday an investment of $8 million to place more employees where they can make the most impact across the province addressing rural crime.

In partnership with the province, Alberta RCMP has developed an action plan to address rural crime by adding 39 new officer positions and 40 civilian employees in areas that will ultimately lead to more RCMP officers on the road.

Each District has a Crime Reduction Team dedicated to targeting prolific offenders, particularly in the areas of break and enters, vehicle thefts and thefts of other property. The province’s District Crime Reduction Teams have arrested 219 people, have laid 469 Criminal and Drug charges and have arrested 170 wanted persons.

The government’s investment represents additional support for Crime Reduction Units in communities that need it the most, six new intelligence-focused officers, four additional crime analysts and more civilian staff to cut down on paperwork so that officers can focus on investigations, patrols, and engaging with their communities.

“Rural Crime Reduction Units are designed to act fast to target repeat offenders who commit the vast majority of crimes in an area,” said Deputy Commissioner Todd Shean. “I can assure you, if you are committing crime in Alberta, we will identify you and we will stop you.”

Minister of Justice and Solicitor General Kathleen Ganley said rural police officers are part of their communities, doing difficult and important work every day.

“I want to thank the RCMP for the work they do to protect Albertans,” she said. “I’m confident this plan will give our rural police officers more tools in their toolbox to fight crime.”