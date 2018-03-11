RCMP welcome provincial funding to help address rural crime

Mar 11, 2018 admin Province 1

by Morinville News Staff

The Government of Alberta announced Friday an investment of $8 million to place more employees where they can make the most impact across the province addressing rural crime.

In partnership with the province, Alberta RCMP has developed an action plan to address rural crime by adding 39 new officer positions and 40 civilian employees in areas that will ultimately lead to more RCMP officers on the road.

Each District has a Crime Reduction Team dedicated to targeting prolific offenders, particularly in the areas of break and enters, vehicle thefts and thefts of other property. The province’s District Crime Reduction Teams have arrested 219 people, have laid 469 Criminal and Drug charges and have arrested 170 wanted persons.

The government’s investment represents additional support for Crime Reduction Units in communities that need it the most, six new intelligence-focused officers, four additional crime analysts and more civilian staff to cut down on paperwork so that officers can focus on investigations, patrols, and engaging with their communities.

“Rural Crime Reduction Units are designed to act fast to target repeat offenders who commit the vast majority of crimes in an area,” said Deputy Commissioner Todd Shean. “I can assure you, if you are committing crime in Alberta, we will identify you and we will stop you.”

Minister of Justice and Solicitor General Kathleen Ganley said rural police officers are part of their communities, doing difficult and important work every day.

“I want to thank the RCMP for the work they do to protect Albertans,” she said. “I’m confident this plan will give our rural police officers more tools in their toolbox to fight crime.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7478 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

Local News

RCMP offering Women in Policing career presentation

Nov 21, 2016 admin Local News, Morinville 2

The RCMP is looking for motivated and dedicated women to join their team, and are holding a special recruiting presentation for females Nov. 29.

Though women have made significant contributions as RCMP officers since 1974, currently only 21.5 per cent of RCMP police officers are women. The RCMP say they are committed to increasing the number of female officers to 30 per cent to better represent communities across the country. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Local News

Town and County partner for joint traffic operation

Jun 3, 2015 admin Local News, Morinville, Sturgeon County 0

Morinville and Sturgeon County Peace Officers joined forces with the RCMP June 1 for a Joint Force Operation in the town and county.

The one-day operation resulted in 30 tickets being issued, including a mandatory court appearance. An additional eight warnings and one warrant were executed during this operation.
[…]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*