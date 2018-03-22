Letter: Liberal Peacekeeping Plan

Dear Editor,

This week, the Liberal government announced a 12 month United Nations mission which will include a detachment of helicopters and Canadian troops sent to the West African nation of Mali.

Justin Trudeau is failing to tell Canadians the truth about the situation he is sending our troops into. Canadians deserve to know about the risks associated with deploying our troops into an active war zone, widely considered to be the most dangerous UN mission in the world.

Let’s be clear. Mali is a combat mission. There is no peace to be kept.

Since 2014, there have been 162 UN troops killed in the country.

Conservatives will always support our brave men and women in uniform.

However, this announcement seems to be designed for Justin Trudeau to curry favour with the UN in order to secure a temporary seat on the UN Security Council, and turn the page on the Liberal’s disastrous foreign policy agenda.

Conservatives are calling for a full debate and vote in the House of Commons before Justin Trudeau deploys our brave men and women to fight in Mali.

Sincerely,

James Bezan

Member of Parliament for Selkirk – Interlake – Eastman