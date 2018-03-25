Letter: Legal looking to create a library

Mar 25, 2018 admin Editorial & Opinion, Legal, Letters 1
Maker:S,Date:2017-8-8,Ver:6,Lens:Kan03,Act:Lar02,E-Y

I am submitting this photo of the presenters from the newly created Friends Of Legal Library Society (FOLLS) at Legal School discussing the benefits of local libraries, what kinds of programs a library can provide, and what a library means to the kids. On Wednesday morning, March 21, 2018 (L-R) Teacher Kathy Kieser discussed with Yvonne Friesen and Blaine McCrea (Vice President and Treasurer of the FOLLS, respectively) the ongoing project to build support and create a library for the town of Legal.

The town of Legal has never had a public library, and the last known attempt to create one was in July 1983, before the availability of social media and internet campaigns that are helping to spread the word today.

Residents of Legal have been showing an outpouring of positive support for the project in their answers to the survey used to gauge interest. The FOLLS group decided presentations at the schools and getting the children and youth of our town to discuss ideas and have their opinion heard and represented was a fantastic way to involve the entire community.

The idea for a library in Legal came about from a project in early 2017 by the Legal Chamber of Commerce called “What’s The Big Idea?” The initiative was to source ideas from residents on how to improve our town and find out what residents were interested in seeing in the community.

We as a group appreciate any support and exposure you are able to provide. Feel free to contact us if you have any questions or need more information.

Thank you,

Blaine McCrea
Treasurer
Friends Of Legal Library Society

friendsoflegallibrary@gmail.com
Facebook Page: Friends Of Legal Library
Survey Link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Y5X6V9D

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7528 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

Local News

Library Silent Auction is a week away

Nov 17, 2014 admin Local News, Morinville 0

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Community Library is getting ready for another of their popular silent auctions, a week-long event that offers patrons and visitors an opportunity to acquire some great items for their Christmas shopping lists while raising funds for library programming… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Arts & Culture

Library reports successful year so far

Jun 16, 2014 admin Arts & Culture, Business, Local News, Morinville 0

by Tristan Turner

Morinville Community Library Manager Isabelle Cramp presented to Council on the library’s activities from January to May 2014. Cramp was excited about growth in library attendance in both regular usage and library-hosted events such as the overbooked Lego Club. Some statistics Cramp shared included… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*