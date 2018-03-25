Letter: Legal looking to create a library

I am submitting this photo of the presenters from the newly created Friends Of Legal Library Society (FOLLS) at Legal School discussing the benefits of local libraries, what kinds of programs a library can provide, and what a library means to the kids. On Wednesday morning, March 21, 2018 (L-R) Teacher Kathy Kieser discussed with Yvonne Friesen and Blaine McCrea (Vice President and Treasurer of the FOLLS, respectively) the ongoing project to build support and create a library for the town of Legal.

The town of Legal has never had a public library, and the last known attempt to create one was in July 1983, before the availability of social media and internet campaigns that are helping to spread the word today.

Residents of Legal have been showing an outpouring of positive support for the project in their answers to the survey used to gauge interest. The FOLLS group decided presentations at the schools and getting the children and youth of our town to discuss ideas and have their opinion heard and represented was a fantastic way to involve the entire community.

The idea for a library in Legal came about from a project in early 2017 by the Legal Chamber of Commerce called “What’s The Big Idea?” The initiative was to source ideas from residents on how to improve our town and find out what residents were interested in seeing in the community.

We as a group appreciate any support and exposure you are able to provide. Feel free to contact us if you have any questions or need more information.

Thank you,

Blaine McCrea

Treasurer

Friends Of Legal Library Society

friendsoflegallibrary@gmail.com

Facebook Page: Friends Of Legal Library

Survey Link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Y5X6V9D