$30-million park and ride facility coming to St. Albert

Mar 26, 2018 admin Local News, Morinville, Province, Sturgeon County 0

by Morinville News Staff

Commuters will soon have a new $30-million park and ride in St. Albert at Campbell Road and Anthony Henday Drive, the Government of Alberta announced Monday morning.

The province says the planned facility will improve regional transit service by allowing commuters to leave their cars behind, saving both money and wear and tear.

“Life is better when it’s more affordable,” said Premier Rachel Notley in a release Monday. “This investment in St. Albert will help people save money, it will create jobs and it will lower emissions. That’s good for the economy, good for the environment and good for the pocketbooks of everyday people. Thanks to everyone in St. Albert who identified this opportunity and made it happen.”

The $30-million investment is funded by the province through GreenTRIP and the Municipal Sustainability Initiative.

Construction is scheduled to begin in May 2018 and be completed in 2019. Funding includes $20 million from GreenTRIP and $10 million from the Municipal Sustainability Initiative.

The facility includes a transit transfer station and parking for 800 vehicles and is the planned future terminus of the Edmonton Transit Metro LRT line.

