Sturgeon County residents invited to take part in a historical mural project

Mar 28, 2018 admin Arts & Culture, Sturgeon County 0

by Morinville News Staff

Sturgeon County residents have an opportunity to help creat a mosaic mural celebrating Sturgeon County’s Centennial.

Participants will paint individual tiles representing their thoughts about Sturgeon County from their own perspective. Each tile painting will then become part of a larger mural to symbolizing Sturgeon County’s Centennial.

The Mosaic Mural Project is led by internationally recognized artist Lewis Lavoie, who helped craft Morinville’s Canada 150 mural. Between 600 and 800 participants will take part. The mural will be composed of numerous tiles to create an 8-foot by 16-foot mural.

“This is collaboration at its finest between Lewis Lavoie, his team and the Sturgeon County community,” said Mayor Alanna Hnatiw. “We want this to be something people will be proud of when they can look at the finished product and know they helped create a beautiful legacy item.”

Workshops will be hosted May 5, 12 and June 9 and 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Each workshop will include four segments of approximately 45 minutes long. Residents are asked to pre-register for the workshops online at sturgeoncounty.ca

The Sturgeon County mural will also be recognized as part of the Canada 150 Mosaic Mural Project. The official public unveiling of Sturgeon County’s mural will take place at the Centennial Event on Saturday, September 8 at Cardiff Park.

Following the event, the mural will be on exhibit at Sturgeon County Centre in the main lobby.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7543 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

Local News

RCMP requesting help in early-morning B&E

Aug 25, 2017 admin Local News, Morinville, Sturgeon County 2

On August 25th, 2017 at approximately 9:45 am Morinville RCMP were notified of a break, enter, and theft of a residence in the Pinnacle Ridge Estates subdivision in Sturgeon County. The residence was just in the final stages of construction and close to being occupied by the home owners. Suspects forced entry into the home and once inside stole numerous video, audio, and household items totaling around $100,000.00 […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Local News

195th Avenue renamed Valour Avenue

Aug 31, 2011 admin Local News 0

By MorinvilleNews.com Staff

Sturgeon County – A tribute to the military was celebrated Wednesday afternoon with the official re-opening and re-naming of 195th Avenue, a ceremony marking the culmination of more than two year’s work designing, engineering and constructing a four-lane connector road linking Sturgeon County to the City of Edmonton and Anthony Henday Drive… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*