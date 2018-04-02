Letter: Skate Club looking for a logo

Hello,

My name is Louisa Wallace, we have started a Skate Canada Skating Club here in Morinville named the Skate Morinville Club. It is a skating Club that will be offering pre-Canskate, Canskate, Learn To Figure Skate and Star Skate programs starting September 18, 2018.

All clubs have a Logo, and the Board of Directors have decided to get the school children in our community involved in designing one for our clubs.

Kids from Grades 1 to 9 are encouraged to design a logo for our club, this can be done as an individual, small group or as a class.

The winner will be selected by the board of directors, the winner(s) will be awarded a prize by the Skate Morinville Club and we will use that logo for the skating club with a waiver released.

The deadline for entries is May 15, 2018.

If you have any questions please call me at 780 939 5144 or send an email.

Yours truly,

Louisa Wallace
Skate Morinville Club

