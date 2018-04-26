Coming up this weekend and next week

Apr 26, 2018 admin Arts & Culture, Local News, Morinville 0

An art show, talent show, and a Mother’s Day Family Market are among the weekend activities in Morinville this weekend. Next week will see several Youth Week activities in town.

SATURDAY, April 28

SUNDAY, April 29

May 1 – May 4

Wednesday, May 2

Mercantile is holding a Tablescape session from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Capture the vintage look in a crate centrepiece. They will take everyday items and turn them into something beautiful and functional. The cost is $75 pe person. Details at the store on 100 Avenue.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7629 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*