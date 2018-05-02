Government says builder licenses provide protection for buyers

Five months after 1600 temporary licenses were issued to Alberta builders, the province’s licenses expired May 1, meaning home builders have to have full licensing in effect.

Home construction companies now need a licence to obtain building permits for new homes. Builders must provide information about their corporate structure, home building history, and safety and consumer compliance.

“Now that we have both builder licensing and new home warranty rules in place, homebuyers will be better protected when they make the biggest purchase of their lives,” said Minister of Municipal Affairs Shaye Anderson. “The new online registry contains important builder information so consumers can make an informed choice. I encourage Albertans looking to invest in a home to use this registry to find a reputable builder.”

The province can suspend or cancel licences or apply conditions to them. The government sees the move as added protection and a way for home buyers to tell bad builders from good.

The builder registry can be found here.

