MCHS students peddling to help seniors

May 3, 2018 admin Local News, Morinville, Schools and youth 0

by Stephen Dafoe

Morinville Community High School students gathered in the common area at noon on Thursday to begin peddling exercise bikes for the next 24 hours.

The bike-a-thon, now in its second year, is raising funds that will benefit residents of Aspen House.

The school has been fundraising to purchase a duet bike (a wheelchair tandem bike) for Aspen House, something MCHS has been raising money for this school year. The recent Spring Coffee House event raised funds for the same project.

Bike-a-thon participants took pledges for the 24-hour ride. Seventy-five students were challenged with raising about $100 each for a total of $7500, but they are hoping to hit at least $5000.

MCHS teacher and bike-a-thon organizer Daniel Pietraszewski said this year’s cause was an easy one.

“It [the duet bike] provides the residents of Aspen House to explore the community in a way that they haven’t been able to in the last few years,” Pietraszewski said.”It allows them to be hooked up to a bike and be driven around the community.”

The event continues until noon Friday. Morinville News will share the total once it is calculated next week.

