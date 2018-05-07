Morinville Public School ready to bring Big Bad to the stage

by Stephen Dafoe

Comedic plays have become a staple at Morinville Public School. The school first hit the stage in 2015 with 10 Ways to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse, returned in 2016 with Dystopia! The Hungry Maze Game of Divergent Death, and once again offered a comedy last year with The Internet is Distract–OH LOOK A KITTEN!

MPS student actors have been rehearsing their next comedy show – Big Bad – and will bring it to the cultural centre stage May 15 and 16 for a 7 p.m. show both nights.

The 45-minute play is another comedy, this one written by Alec Strum and produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama, Inc.

Unlike, previous plays, the audience will take on a role as the jury, determining the fate of the Big Bad Wolf, on trial for a number of fairy tale offences. The verdict will determine which of three possible endings get performed on the two nights.

MPS teacher and director Chris Layton said his entire cast of 19 actors ranging from Garde 5 to 8 are on stage throughout the play.

“We have been going since January, every Tuesday after school for an hour, but 2 hours for the past few weeks,” Layton said of the preparation for the show. “The kids are going to rock it. The kids have worked extremely hard, and I’m willing to bet that those who go will NOT be disappointed.”

With a $5 ticket price, Layton is encouraging people to come to the show to see the effort that has been put in but also to be entertained.

“You can’t go see a movie for the same price as the tickets, and you’re getting quality live entertainment,” he said. “If our community in Morinville and surrounding area will support live entertainment, we are going to bring it to the people in spades.”

Tickets are available at the Morinville Public School office. Children two years of age and under are free but must have a ticket to get in. Tickets are available online at https://studentquickpay.com/sturgeon as well as at the door both nights. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

