GHP presenting Once Upon a Mattress next week

by Morinville News Staff

Georges H Primeau will present the story of the Princess and the Pea at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre May 22 and 23. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and show time is at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for students and are available at the school office or at the door the night of the play.

Primeau teacher Amber Gratton who assisting with the play told Morinville News Once Upon a Mattress is the “true” story of the “Princess and the Pea.”

“Queen Aggravain states that no one is allowed to marry until Prince Dauntless is wed; however, everyone petitioning princess is sent away after failing an unfair test devised by the Queen,” Gratton explained. “Princess Winnifred, a brash and unrefined princess from the marshlands, introduces herself and Dauntless is enthralled. Winnifred must pass the test. What will be the outcome of the beautiful princess and her love Dauntless, as well as the ladies and knights who are waiting to get married?”

Primeau will assemble a cast and crew of 35 students for the two-night performance. Rehearsals have been underway since the end of March.

The school and Gratton are hoping people will come out to enjoy the play and to see the talent the school has to showcase.

“Our cast and crew have been working relentlessly to put on a show that will entertain and captivate the audience,” Gratton said. “We are showcasing students talents from Grade 5 to Grade 8. We have a wealth of talent, including award-winning vocalists and musical theatre award recipients.”