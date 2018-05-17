GHP presenting Once Upon a Mattress next week

May 17, 2018 admin Arts & Culture, Schools and youth 0

by Morinville News Staff

Georges H Primeau will present the story of the Princess and the Pea at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre May 22 and 23. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and show time is at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for students and are available at the school office or at the door the night of the play.

Primeau teacher Amber Gratton who assisting with the play told Morinville News Once Upon a Mattress is the “true” story of the “Princess and the Pea.”

“Queen Aggravain states that no one is allowed to marry until Prince Dauntless is wed; however, everyone petitioning princess is sent away after failing an unfair test devised by the Queen,” Gratton explained. “Princess Winnifred, a brash and unrefined princess from the marshlands, introduces herself and Dauntless is enthralled. Winnifred must pass the test. What will be the outcome of the beautiful princess and her love Dauntless, as well as the ladies and knights who are waiting to get married?”

Primeau will assemble a cast and crew of 35 students for the two-night performance. Rehearsals have been underway since the end of March.

The school and Gratton are hoping people will come out to enjoy the play and to see the talent the school has to showcase.

“Our cast and crew have been working relentlessly to put on a show that will entertain and captivate the audience,” Gratton said. “We are showcasing students talents from Grade 5 to Grade 8. We have a wealth of talent, including award-winning vocalists and musical theatre award recipients.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7703 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

Georges H. Primeau demonstrates their talents

Mar 23, 2017 admin Arts & Culture, Schools and youth 7

Georges H. Primeau middle school kicked off spring break Thursday afternoon with the school’s annual talent show, an impressive display of a variety of talent, including singing, dancing, martial arts, art, and theatre skills. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Arts & Culture

Primeau travellers head east to learn

Apr 26, 2015 admin Arts & Culture, Morinville, Schools and youth 0

The Georges H.Primeau Grade 8 Travel Club went to Ottawa, Montreal, and Quebec City last week. Students spent three days in Ottawa where they visited Parliament, the Royal Canadian Mint, the Museum of Civilization, Space and Aviation Museum, and the War Museum. They were even able to get tickets to Game 3 – Ottawa Senators vs the Montreal Canadians Apr. 19. Students left Ottawa for Montreal Apr. 21. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*