One million liquor bags reminding motorists to not drink and drive

by Morinville News Staff

Students Against Drinking and Driving (SADD) Alberta and the Alberta Gaming & Liquor Commission (AGLC) unveiled the winning liquor bag design on Thursday in time for the long weekend.

Portia Miller, a Grade 11 student from W.R. Myers High School in Taber, designed the bag as part of the 2017 SADD Liquor Bag Design Contest.

Miller’s design (above) was selected from 350 entries provincewide and printed on one million liquor bags distributed in Alberta liquor stores starting on the May long weekend.

“I wanted this piece to evoke emotion but also be something interesting to look at,” Miller said at the time of winning the contest in March. “I wanted every part of the picture to have some sort of significance and reason. For the most part I wanted people to see it and say ‘yikes, that could be me.”

The SADD Alberta Liquor Bag campaign works with elementary, junior high and high schools to have students create a message on a paper liquor bag related to the dangers of impaired driving.