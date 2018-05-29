Community Champions: Higher Grounds continuing to help the community this summer

by Stephen Dafoe

Morinville’s volunteer-run coffee shop is continuing to be a community hub over the summer by offering several events and initiatives, including a gathering for military spouses, live music on Fridays, and putting money back into the community.

TIPS FOR A CAUSE

Higher Grounds tips and donations collected in May will be used next month to provide recognition to First Responders, including police, fire, paramedics and even tow truck drivers.

“Right now we are collecting through our tips that come in, and that is going to be designated for an event in June,” Melvin said, noting they are currently looking at what will be the best way to support first responders.

SUPPORTING THE MILITARY

During April, $558 worth of tips were used to provide gift bags for military children, something that was well received and reinforced the need for a military spouse meet-up.

“Even families that could not make it for that event [military children] were coming in later in the week and got the gift bags,” Melvin said. “So many conversations happened at the counter. That expressed how important these events are because it gives the spouses the opportunity to come together and be with each other.”

The next event will take place on the evening of June 12 at 10 a.m. The gatherings take place on the second Tuesday at 10 a.m. and the fourth Tuesday at 7 p.m.

“We’re trying to hit as many people as possible,” Melvin said. “Some can make it during the day, and some can make it during the evening, depending on the age of the children.”

Melvin said fellow Higher Grounds volunteer Kim Mills, who is a military spouse heads up the gatherings.

FESTIVAL PARTICIPATION

Another significant activity for the shop in June would be opening up during Morinville Festival Days on June 23.

“We’ll be selling cotton candy and whatever else customers want,” Melvin said.

Starting in July, Higher Grounds will be opening their doors on Friday nights for a variety of musical guests, organized by Morinville musician and If We Were Kings frontman, Riley Quinn.

“It’s just giving the community a place to land during the summer, a gathering place,” Melvin said, noting the Friday night music events, still in the planning stages, will be all ages events. “It’ll be different from the talent nights. It’ll be a featured act. My desire is to open the doors and giving people a place to go on a Friday night.”

But Fridays are not the only night the shop will be open during the summer. Higher Grounds will continue their Wednesday night openings until 8 p.m. throughout the summer, giving families a chance to come in and play board games or hang out with a beverage.

Higher Grounds is located at 10019 100 Avenue in Morinville.

