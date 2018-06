By Lucie Roy

The Spring Tea & Craft Sale was held Saturday at the Rendez-Vous Centre.

The Spring Tea Treats included sandwiches, various desserts, tea, coffee and juice.

They had over 40 pies, with a choice of either Rhubard Saskatoon or Strawberry Rhubard, three large Rhubarb Crisps and Strawberry Shortcake.

The numerous vendors were in the hall with the food on the game side.

The Rendez-Vous Centre’s next event is the Apple Fest and Craft Sale on Nov. 3.