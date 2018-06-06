It’s Your Business – around the town business news

Above: Steve Hunter holds the Danny Getzlaf pin his store has been making available for a donation to Getzlaf’s ALS Walk, happening in Edmonton this Saturday. The Hunters have raised $9000 for the cause by offering the buttons for a minimum $10 donation.

Last weekend the Morinville Fish & Game and Coach’s Corner raised roughly $11,500 for the ALS Walk.

Morinville’s A&W now has 24-hour a day drive-through service, giving Morinville and area residents the opportunity to grab some late night or very early morning food.

Franchise owner Diane Fylyshtan said the full menu will be available for customers and that the 24 hours will stay in operation as long as there is demand for it.

Donald Boutilier sent us this shot of work in progress at the Touchless Car Wash being built on 100 Street near GV’s.

Higher Grounds staff Betty Fraser (left) and Liz Melvin (right) show off the new decor and furniture at Higher Grounds. Because so many local seniors spend time at the coffee shop, the non-profit was able to get a Seniors Grant for better furniture.

Higher Grounds is open Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. plus an extra four hours on Wednesday nights.

Mercantile in downtown Morinville is celebrating two years in business in the community this week. Co-owner David Mills playfully showed off one of the shops new items, a handpainted skull, Tuesday afternoon. The shop is open 10-4 Tuesday through Saturday.

Morinville Sports made the big move last week and this week into their new store location at 9907 100 Street. Owners Ashley and Scott Richardson were working hard Tuesday afternoon to get the shop open and ready to go.

The former location of Morinville Sports, next to The Flower Stop, will soon be home to Crazylady’s Market, which will offer craft supplies and handmade goods.

They have a Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/crazyladysmarket/